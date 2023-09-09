Kumaraswamy contradicts Yediyurappa on seat-sharing in 2024 LS polls

Dismissing BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's remarks on seat sharing, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy said there has been no discussion so far between the two parties on seat sharing.

IMAGE: Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy addresses a press conference. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD-S for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The veteran leader, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, said that as part of the poll understanding, the JD-S will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

"Yediyurappa's yesterday reaction is his personal reaction. Until now, there has been no discussion on seat sharing or anything. We have met cordially two or three times. Later on, let us see what is going to happen,” Kumaraswamy told ANI.

Kumaraswamy also said there have been alliance talks between the two parties and that “people need it because Congress is looting the state”.

“We are coming together and having a discussion to go before the people... People need it because Congress is looting the state. People need alternatives... I joined hands with the BJP in 2006. My goodwill was created because of my 20 months of administration,” the JD-S leader added.

He said people are watching all the developments.

He also hit back at Congress over remarks of some of its leaders and said the ruling party in Karnataka is "internally shaking about future political developments".

Congress MLC Jagdish Shettar said people reject alliances based on convenience.

"It is up to the JD-S and the BJP to form an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. They made an alliance before the assembly elections also, then it broke. Now they are talking about alliance again. You lose the trust of people after forming alliances based on your convenience. Along with this, the credibility of the respective parties also goes," he said.

The JD-S had held a meeting in Bengaluru at Kumaraswamy’s residence on Wednesday in the presence of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to guage opinion of MLAs and senior leaders on an alliance with the BJP.

The JD-S had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress, as both parties were then running an alliance government under the Chief Ministership of Gowda's son H D Kumaraswamy.

While Gowda had then lost the polls in Tumakuru, his grandson Prajwal Revanna, was the only winning JD-S candidate, who had emerged victorious in the party's home turf of Hassan.