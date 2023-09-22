Boost to BJP in K'taka as JD-S joins saffron camp ahead of 2024 LS polls

In a boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Janada Dal-Secular has decided to ally with the party following a meeting of its leader HD Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

IMAGE: BJP president JP Nadda meets former Karnataka CM and JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy (second from right) in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi, September 22, 2023. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil (second from left) is also seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

After the meeting, Nadda said on X, "I am happy that JD-S has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for 'New India, Strong India'."

Shah was present in the meeting.

Headed by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, the JD-S has long been a strong third player in the southern state where the Congress and the BJP have been the two main parties.

The regional party came third in the recent assembly polls in the state, where the Congress scored a big win.

The BJP, which heads the NDA, believes an alliance with the JD-S will ensure its domination in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the regional party enjoys considerable influence in south Karnataka where the saffron party has traditionally been weak.