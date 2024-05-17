I am giving you my son: Sonia's pitch for Rahul in Raebareli

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said on Friday that she is giving her son to the people of Raebareli and "Rahul will not disappoint you".

IMAGE: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addresses a rally in Raebareli as Rahul and Priyanka look on. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

She also thanked the people for giving her an opportunity to serve them as an MP for 20 years.

"My everything is all given by you. So, brothers and sisters, I am giving you my son. You consider me yours," she said.

Trying to strike an emotional chord with the voters, Sonia asked the people to consider Rahul Gandhi too as their own.

"Rahul will not disappoint you," said Sonia Gandhi, as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stood by her side on the stage at a joint election rally in Raebareli.

"I taught the same lessons to Rahul and Priyanka which Indira Gandhi and the people of Raebareli had taught me. To respect all, protect the weak, fight against injustice for the rights of people. Don't be afraid, because your roots of struggle and traditions are very deep," she said.

Sonia Gandhi said, "Not only the tender memories of life, but also the roots of my family are connected to this soil for the last 100 years... this relationship as sacred as Mother Ganga is with the farmers of Awadh and Raebareli . It started with a movement and continues till today."

Talking about her mother-in-law and former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, who was the MP from Raebareli, Sonia Gandhi said, "Indira ji had a special place for Raebareli in her heart. I saw her closely while working. She had immense affection for you."

Sonia Gandhi was first elected as an MP from Raebareli in 2004 and represented the seat till earlier this year when she vacated it on getting elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi is in the fray from the Raebareli constituency this time.

"You gave me a chance to serve you as an MP for 20 years. This is the biggest asset of my life," she said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, along with other senior leaders of the Congress and the SP, was also present on the stage at the rally.

Speaking before his mother, Rahul Gandhi said the "youth across the country have made up their mind that they don't want Narendra Modi", and asserted that the INDIA alliance government will be formed after June 4, the day results will be declared.

"Narendra Modi will not remain prime minister after June 4 and the INDIA alliance government will be formed. That government will be of the public," said Rahul Gandhi.

"The youth across the country have made up their mind that they don't want Narendra Modi," he added.

Raising a copy of the Indian Constitution, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the people of the BJP and the RSS want to tear it away.

"I want to tell the people of the BJP and the RSS not to dream as no one can put an end to this book," Rahul Gandhi added.

He reiterated the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto and listed the schemes promised for the women and the youth.

"We made it a law to provide free ration to the poor. Currently you are getting 5 kg ration but on coming to power we will provide 10 kg of free ration," Rahul Gandhi said.

He talked about the connections of his family with Raebareli.

"The relation between you and me is of truth and heart. Whatever I will say, I will make it happen for you," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress party has only lost the seat on three occasions till date.

Earlier in the rally, Priyanka Gandhi said the current government neglected the voices of the farmers, women, poor and the youth.

"Today a storm has kicked up in the country. It is the voice of the nation that the dictatorship of the BJP government should be removed and a new politics with a new awakening be established in the country.

"Send a message from Raebareli to the nation that you need clean politics and throw away the government of Narendra Modi," she said.

Raebareli will go to polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 20.