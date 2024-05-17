'Swati Maliwal ka sach': AAP attacks its own MP

In a fresh twist in the Swati Maliwal assault case, the Aam Aadmi Party has attacked its own Rajya Sabha MP over a purported video clip from the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the day of the alleged assault.

IMAGE: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal leaves the Tiz Hazari Court after recording her statement, in New Delhi on Friday, May 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on social media platform X, AAP stated, Swati Maliwal ka sach (Swati Maliwal's truth)."

The post refers to a news story with a purported video clip in which Maliwal is seen arguing with the security staff at the chief minister's residence on May 13.

The Delhi Police say that the video is yet to be authenticated by them.

Notably, this is the first time that AAP has taken the stand against Maliwal in the assault case contradicting the earlier stand of the party as AAP MP Sanjay Singh had said that Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed "strict action" in the incident, adding that the party is "with Swati Maliwal."

Reacting to the video clip, Maliwal said the 'political hitman' has started making efforts to save himself.

She also said that the 'truth' will be revealed once the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked.

"Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and play videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime," Maliwal said in a post on X without naming anyone.

"Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world," she added in her post.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the chief minister's official residence on Monday.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter on Thursday and named Kumar as an accused.