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Despite talks, US may deploy 10,000 additional troops to West Asia

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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March 27, 2026 13:46 IST

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The deployment could include infantry and armoured units, in addition to the 82nd Airborne Division, which is already stationed in the region.

Iranian strikes in Israel

IMAGE: Israeli police work at the impact site following Iranian missile barrages, in Nahariya, Israel, on March 26, 2026. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Key Points

  • US is considering deploying 10,000 additional troops to West Asia, reports say.
  • Deployment may include infantry and armoured units alongside the 82nd Airborne Division.
  • Exact deployment locations remain unclear despite strategic focus on Iran-linked targets.
  • Move comes even as Trump extends pause on strikes and signals diplomatic engagement.
  • Iran has raised concerns at the UN over alleged assassination plots targeting its leaders.

The United States is considering deploying an additional 10,000 ground troops to West Asia despite ongoing talks with Iran, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing a Wall Street Journal report released on Thursday.

 

According to the report, citing Department of War officials, the deployment could include infantry and armoured units, in addition to the 82nd Airborne Division, which is already stationed in the region.

While experts suggest that the deployment of the 82nd Airborne Division is aimed at Iranian strategic assets such as Kharg Island, the report noted that it remains unclear where the additional troops would be deployed.

"All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of War," Deputy White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly said.

"As we have said, President Trump always has all military options at his disposal."

A spokesperson for US Central Command (CENTCOM) declined to comment.

Rising Tensions Despite Diplomatic Signals

The development comes as the US-Israel-Iran conflict enters its fourth week.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signalled a temporary pause in strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, extending the deadline to April 6, even as combined US-Israel military operations continue.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of the 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 early Friday, targeting key US and Israeli military installations with advanced missiles and drones.

Iran Flags Assassination Reports at UN

Amid the evolving security situation, Iran has formally raised concerns at the United Nations over media reports alleging US and Israeli plans to assassinate senior Iranian leaders, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, according to Press TV.

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, expressed 'deep concern' over the reports in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the Security Council.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

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