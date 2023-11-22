Dense Fog Engulfs Kashmir

As the night temperature plummeted to below freezing point in many parts of the Kashmir valley including Srinagar, dense fog engulfed the city and other parts.
Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season with temperatures receding to minus 1.8 degrees Celsius from minus 1.2 a night earlier.
The thick fog severely reduced visibility on the roads, causing challenges for residents.
Vehicles moved slowly with their headlights on as visibility was affected on the roads.
