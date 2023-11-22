News
Rediff.com  » News » Dense Fog Engulfs Kashmir

Dense Fog Engulfs Kashmir

By UMAR GANIE
November 22, 2023 17:41 IST
As the night temperature plummeted to below freezing point in many parts of the Kashmir valley including Srinagar, dense fog engulfed the city and other parts.

Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season with temperatures receding to minus 1.8 degrees Celsius from minus 1.2 a night earlier.

The thick fog severely reduced visibility on the roads, causing challenges for residents.

Vehicles moved slowly with their headlights on as visibility was affected on the roads.

 

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy shikaras in the dense fog. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: People walk near parked shikaras.

 

IMAGE: Vehicles move slowly in the fog, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: People warm themselves around a fire.

 

IMAGE: Shepherds along with herds of sheep in the dense fog.

 

IMAGE: People make charcoal used to fill kangris, to be lit and keep people warm.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
 
