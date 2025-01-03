HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dense fog delays over 100 flights at Delhi airport

January 03, 2025 13:11 IST

More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to bad weather conditions, an official said.

IMAGE: A metro runs on a track amid fog on a frizzy morning, in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photo

The national capital witnessed dense fog resulting in low visibility.

The official said over 100 flights have been delayed but there are no diversions so far.

 

'While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,' Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.35 am.

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
