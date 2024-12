Umar Ganie captures glimpses from the season's first heavy snowfall in Srinagar.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Kids enjoy tea inside the snow igloo they built during the season's first heavy snowfall in Srinagar, here and below.

IMAGE: Women collect water from a snow-covered stream on the outskirts of Srinagar, here and below.

IMAGE: Women carry the water to their homes through the snow.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com