Umar Ganie captures Gulmarg as the tourist destination and other higher reaches in the Kashmir Valley receive fresh snowfall.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Tourists enjoy the fresh snowfall at Kongdori in Gulmarg on Tuesday, bringing an end to the long dry spell, here and below.

