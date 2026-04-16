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Gurugram Delivery Rider Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Car

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 00:17 IST

A Gurugram delivery worker tragically died after a hit-and-run incident involving a speeding Mahindra Thar, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the fleeing driver.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A delivery worker in Gurugram died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar vehicle.
  • The incident occurred in Sector 49 near Space I-Tech Park, Gurugram.
  • The driver of the Thar fled the scene after the accident, leading to a police investigation.
  • Police are working to identify and arrest the driver based on the vehicle's registration number.
  • The deceased, Praveen Kumar, worked as a delivery partner at Domino's Pizza in Omaxe Mall, Sector 49.

A delivery worker died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding Thar in Sector 49 here, police said on Wednesday.

They said a case has been registered in this connection against the driver of the offending vehicle, who fled after the accident.

 

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Praveen Kumar (20), a resident of Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh. He lived with his family in Sector 71 and used to work as a delivery partner at Domino's Pizza in Omaxe Mall, Sector 49.

On Tuesday, when he was on duty and returning to the store on his bike around 2.30 pm, a Mahindra Thar vehicle hit his bike near Space I-Tech Park in Sector 49, police said.

Praveen was seriously injured in the accident and taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared him dead.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem conducted on Wednesday.

Police Investigation Underway

The driver of the offending Thar is being identified based on the vehicle's registration number, and the accused will be arrested soon, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Bharat Singh, the investigating officer.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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