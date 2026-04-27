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Delivery Agent's Body Found In Iron Box In Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 13:52 IST

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A 24-year-old delivery agent was found murdered in Gurugram, with his body discovered inside an iron box, leading to a police investigation and the booking of suspects.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old delivery agent was allegedly murdered in Gurugram.
  • The victim's body was found hidden in an iron box in a slum area.
  • Police have booked the victim's live-in partner and her friend for the murder.
  • The victim's brother filed a complaint after being informed by a friend about the murder.

The body of a 24-year-old delivery agent, who was allegedly murdered in Gurugram's Sector 54, was found in an iron box in a slum area, police said on Monday.

Police Investigate Gurugram Murder Case

The police recovered the body on Sunday evening and booked a woman with whom the deceased was in a live-in relationship and her friend for the murder, they said.

 

The deceased has been identified as Aman, 24, originally from Murali Basantpur village in Bihar's Saharsa district. His elder brother, Umashankar, filed a complaint with the police, they said.

Details of the Complaint Filed

Umashankar, in his complaint, said that he lives in Chakkarpur village and his brother Aman worked as a delivery boy.

"It was around 6 pm on Sunday when Aman's friend called me and informed me that another friend had murdered him and hidden his body in an iron box in a slum," Umashankar said in his complaint.

He rushed to the scene and informed the police. Upon reaching the spot, the police recovered Aman's body from an iron box and sent it for a postmortem, the complainant said.

Investigation Underway

"Marks of wounds from a sharp weapon were found on the deceased's body, which appears to be three to four days old," a senior police officer said, adding that the mobile number from which the woman called is also being traced.

A probe is underway, and the accused will be arrested soon, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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