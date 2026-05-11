Four Detained In Delhi Molestation And Assault Case

Delhi Police have detained four individuals following the alleged molestation and assault of two women in Nehru Place, sparking a thorough investigation into the incident.

Key Points Two women were allegedly molested and assaulted outside a hotel in Delhi's Nehru Place.

Delhi Police have detained four suspects in connection with the molestation and assault incident.

The victims allege they were subjected to derogatory remarks, racist comments, and physical violence.

CCTV footage and social media videos are being used as key evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Two women, one from Assam and the other from Bihar, were allegedly molested and assaulted by a group of men outside a hotel in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place, police said on Monday, adding that all four suspects involved in the incident have been detained.

A senior police officer stated, "All four identified accused have been detained, and interrogation is ongoing."

Suspects Identified in Delhi Assault Case

The suspects have been identified as Md Fahad (28), a computer operator at a private institute; Md Savej (45), a former bouncer currently working as a contract worker; Md Arif (33), who works at a mobile store in Noida; and Aman (21), a taxi driver. All are residents of Jakir Nagar in Okhla.

The incident occurred around 6.30 am on May 10, near a tea stall outside the hotel. A call regarding women in distress was received by the Kalkaji Police Station at around 7 am, prompting local police teams to rush to the scene, where they found the two women.

"Preliminary enquiry revealed that the women were allegedly subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses by a group of men, which later escalated into a physical altercation," the officer said.

Allegations of Molestation and Racist Remarks

According to the women, they were enjoying tea outside the hotel when two men began to catcall them. Soon, several others joined in, leading to an argument that escalated into violence.

"One of the complainants alleged that she was molested during the incident and that her clothes were torn. The women also alleged that racist remarks were made against them by the accused. So far, no such racist comments have come to the fore in the probe. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Additionally, one of the women claimed she was attacked with a bamboo stick while they were trying to leave the area. The accused allegedly blocked their path and threatened them with consequences if they reported the incident.

Police Investigation and Evidence Gathering

"Both women were rushed to AIIMS for medical examination after police reached the scene. A case has been registered at the Kalkaji Police Station under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (assault of criminal force to against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 78 (stalking) and 3(5) (common intentions) of the BNS on May 10 and investigation was taken up immediately," the officer said.

According to the FIR, the women told the police that they were having tea when two men first started catcalling them. "Then, their friends joined in and started poking us. The accused beat my friend and even tore her clothes. They used obscene language towards us," read the FIR.

The women informed the police that they would be able to identify the accused if presented to them.

CCTV Footage and Social Media Videos Aid Investigation

As part of the probe, CCTV footage from nearby areas was scanned, and several witnesses and passersby present during the incident were identified and questioned.

During the investigation, eight individuals, including witnesses and passersby, were rounded up and questioned, following which four main accused involved in the incident were identified, police said.

Multiple police teams were formed, and raids were conducted at locations associated with the accused to apprehend them.

Several videos of the incident surfaced on social media, providing crucial leads to investigators. "It appears the women recorded some of the videos during the altercation, clearly capturing the faces of several accused, which quickly aided the police in their identification process," a police officer privy to the investigation said.

According to police, one of the clips, around two minutes long, purportedly shows a group of men hurling abuses at the women while appearing to be under the influence of alcohol.

The video also allegedly captures a tense exchange in which one of the accused is heard trying to stop the recording. "In the video, one of the men can be heard saying, 'Bhai ye toh video bana rahi hai, kya karey?' (She is making a video, what should I do?) Following this, abusive language was used," the officer added.

The police have preserved the videos as key evidence and are examining them frame by frame to identify all individuals involved. Investigators continue to scan CCTV footage from nearby establishments and question eyewitnesses.