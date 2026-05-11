Delhi Molestation Victims Haunted By Trauma, Lack Of Support

Two women allegedly molested in Delhi's Nehru Place are battling trauma and fear after the incident, highlighting the urgent need for public awareness and support for victims of sexual assault.

Key Points Two women in Delhi's Nehru Place recount their molestation experience and the lack of intervention from bystanders.

The victims are grappling with trauma, fear, and a sense of insecurity following the alleged assault.

Police investigation is underway with suspects detained and efforts to apprehend remaining offenders in the Delhi molestation case.

The women express concern for other vulnerable individuals who may not have the ability to speak out.

The fear of being followed, the trauma of the alleged assault and the struggle to feel normal again have become a new source of worry for the two women who were allegedly molested in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place on May 10, with both recalling how, despite a crowd present during the incident, not one person came to their aid.

As the police investigation progresses, with two suspects detained and raids ongoing to apprehend the remaining offenders, the women continue to feel haunted by the trauma of the experience, leaving them unable to sleep, eat, or feel safe when stepping outside.

Details Of The Nehru Place Molestation Incident

Police said the incident took place around 6.30 am near a tea stall outside a hotel in Nehru Place when the two women, one from Assam and the other from Bihar, were allegedly harassed by a group of men.

"I am bold, and I want to continue being bold, but I also want to feel safe. I am able to speak up, but there are many girls who cannot. What will happen to them? That is why I want safety," the woman from Assam said.

According to police, the altercation escalated into assault, molestation and criminal intimidation, following which a case was registered at the Kalkaji police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Victims' Account Of The Assault

"He opened his shirt, made obscene gestures and started teasing us. I got angry and used a curse word at him before sitting back quietly and continuing to have tea. Soon after, two people came up to me and asked why I had abused them. I told them I had not abused them, but the man who had teased me," one of the women alleged.

She claimed the confrontation quickly escalated as the men continued provoking them, while a man sitting in a nearby car kept staring at them despite being repeatedly asked not to.

"He said he would switch on his camera. As the two men came very close to my face, my friend pushed one of them away. Immediately after that, the man in the white shirt slapped her," she told PTI.

After slapping her, the situation deteriorated. "Around seven people surrounded my friend, pushed her in the middle, tore her clothes, touched her inappropriately and assaulted her. Even after that, they did not calm down," she alleged.

Lack Of Public Intervention And Ongoing Trauma

The woman alleged that despite several people being present at the spot, including men and women, no one intervened while they cried for help. "We moved away from the spot, but they came again, carrying a bamboo stick and tried to attack us," she claimed.

The other woman alleged that the accused appeared drunk and began harassing them soon after they reached the tea stall. "Within moments, several people started assaulting me. I do not even remember how many times I was slapped. My clothes were torn, and I was touched inappropriately," she claimed.

"There were many people present there, but no one came forward to help us despite our cries. My blood pressure dropped because of the aggression and stress. We were also on our periods at that time and were already uncomfortable," she alleged.

Aftermath And Support

Police said both women were taken to AIIMS for medical examination after officers reached the scene. Investigators have also preserved several videos related to the incident and are examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify all those involved.

After the attack, the women said that their ordeal did not end, as they continued to feel unsafe even after contacting the police. "I haven't been able to eat or sleep since the incident. My entire body is in pain. I'm worried about my mental health," one of them shared.

She further claimed that some individuals continued to follow them after the incident. "Even when police personnel were accompanying me, I still did not feel protected," she said.

The women eventually reached out to members of the Northeast community and social organisations for support "Someone gave me the number of a woman from the Assam Association. She helped me a lot, and I cannot be grateful enough to her. Because of her, I am able to speak today and feel safe right now," one of the women said.