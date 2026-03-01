HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three Injured in Stabbing at Delhi Hospital Over Family Dispute

Three Injured in Stabbing at Delhi Hospital Over Family Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 01, 2026 22:11 IST

A family dispute escalated into a violent stabbing at a Delhi hospital, leaving three injured and resulting in multiple arrests by the Delhi police.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three men were injured in a stabbing incident at a Delhi hospital due to a family dispute.
  • The attack occurred when a man visited his ailing wife and confronted his in-laws.
  • The attacker and his accomplices have been arrested, and weapons were seized by Delhi police.
  • The stabbing incident stemmed from arguments between the man and his wife, with accusations of interference from the brother-in-law.

Three men were injured after being stabbed during a fight over a family dispute at a private hospital in central Delhi's Turkman Gate, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred when a man, identified as Wasim (31) allegedly attacked his in-laws while visiting his ailing wife.

 

According to the police, the confrontation began when the Wasim reached the hospital on February 24 to visit his wife, who was undergoing treatment. Wasim allegedly had frequent arguments with his wife and blamed his brother-in-law for interfering in their personal life.

The verbal spat between Wasim and his brother-in-law escalated quickly. The police said Wasim then called his brother, Faeem (33), for assistance.

Faeem reached the hospital with two friends, Salman (27) and Md Ali (23). The three allegedly attacked Wasim's brother-in-law with knives, inflicting injuries to his abdomen. The woman's father and maternal uncle were also assaulted and injured when they tried to intervene in the scuffle.

Investigation and Arrests

During interrogation, Faeem confessed that the attack was premeditated, admitting to asking Salman to bring a knife, who then coordinated with Ali to procure an additional knife, the police said.

Based on medical reports and statements of the victims, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police subsequently arrested Wasim (31), Faeem, Salman and Ali, all residents of Chandni Mahal area. Two button-operated knives, one locally made knife and the scooter used by the accused to reach the spot were also seized, they added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
