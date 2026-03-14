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Delhi Man Held for Stabbing Victim After Harassment Confrontation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 17:02 IST

Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for a stabbing in Model Town, following allegations of harassment against a woman, highlighting the consequences of harassment and violence in the community.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Shyam Sunder for allegedly stabbing a man in Model Town after a harassment complaint.
  • The accused, Shyam Sunder, had been harassing a woman in the neighbourhood, leading to a confrontation with her family.
  • Shyam allegedly threatened the woman and later attacked her brother, stabbing him multiple times.
  • Police apprehended Shyam Sunder within hours of the incident and he confessed to the crime during interrogation.
  • The accused claimed he attacked the victim in a fit of anger after being confronted about the harassment.

Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a youth in Model Town, after being confronted by the victim's family over harassing a woman in the neighbourhood, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shyam Sunder alias Shyamlal, a resident of Rajpura Gurmandi in north Delhi, was apprehended within hours of the incident on Friday, they said.

 

According to police, the case came to light after the woman complained that Shyam, who lived in her neighbourhood, had been harassing her for some time and making lewd gestures whenever she passed by.

She warned him to stop and threatened to inform her husband and brother if his behaviour continued, the police said.

"In response, the accused allegedly threatened the woman that if she disclosed the matter to anyone, he would kill her husband and brother," a senior police officer said.

On Thursday at 8.30 pm, Shyam allegedly attacked the woman's brother, stabbing him three to four times before fleeing the spot, the police said.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Friday, and an investigation was launched, they said.

"Based on technical inputs and local intelligence, multiple raids were conducted at suspected hideouts. The accused was eventually apprehended from the Rajpura Gurmandi area," the officer said.

Accused Confesses to Stabbing

During interrogation, Shyam allegedly confessed to the crime, stating that he had been harassing the woman for a while. When her family confronted him, he developed a grudge against them and, in a fit of anger, attacked the woman's brother with a knife to take revenge.

Shyam has no previous criminal record. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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