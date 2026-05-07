HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Why Delhi Leads In Cognisable Offences Among Metro Cities

Why Delhi Leads In Cognisable Offences Among Metro Cities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 15:41 IST

Delhi's crime rate tops the charts among Indian metropolitan cities, revealing a complex situation with high offence numbers but a low charge-sheeting rate, according to the latest NCRB report.

Key Points

  • Delhi recorded the highest number of cognisable offences among 19 metropolitan cities in India, according to the NCRB's 'Crime in India 2024' report.
  • Delhi's crime rate is significantly higher than other major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.
  • The charge-sheeting rate in Delhi is the lowest among all metro cities, indicating challenges in prosecuting cases.
  • Despite the high crime rate, Delhi has seen a decline in cognisable offences compared to the previous two years.
  • The NCRB data includes 19 metropolitan cities with populations exceeding 20 lakh, providing a comprehensive overview of urban crime.

Delhi topped the list of 19 metropolitan cities in the number of cognisable offences, registering over 2.7 lakh cases, with the charge-sheeting rate being the lowest, according to the NCRB's 'Crime in India 2024'.

Delhi's Alarming Crime Statistics Compared To Other Cities

According to the data, Delhi has nearly five times the number of cases registered in comparison to Mumbai and over seven times those in Bengaluru. The city's crime density is so high that the rate of cognisable crimes stood at 1,688 per lakh population -- the highest among all metropolitan cities in the country.

 

The national capital recorded 2,75,402 cognisable offences in 2024, the data showed.

Charge-Sheeting Rate Concerns

Beneath the sheer volume of crime, the charge-sheeting rate, a measure of how often police actually file charges to initiate prosecution, stood at just 31.9 per cent -- the lowest among all metro cities in the report.

Decline In Cognisable Offences

However, the data showed that in Delhi, the number of cognisable offences is down from the past two years, where in 2022, the number of cognisable offences recorded was 2,98,988, and in 2023, it was 3,23,549.

The data suggests that there was a 14.8 per cent decline in these serious crimes where police can arrest the accused without a warrant and initiate investigations without a magistrate's permission.

Metropolitan Cities Included In The NCRB Data

According to the NCRB data, 19 Metropolitan cities with a population of more than 20 lakh include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat.

Delhi's population, anchored to the 2011 census figure of 1.63 crore, has only grown since.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Economic Offences Decline Marginally In Delhi: NCRB Data
Economic Offences Decline Marginally In Delhi: NCRB Data
Delhi country's crime capital too, reveals NCRB data
Delhi country's crime capital too, reveals NCRB data
Why Delhi Continues To Top Juvenile Crime Stats
Why Delhi Continues To Top Juvenile Crime Stats
Delhi Murder Cases See Marginal Decline In 2024: NCRB
Why Delhi Has The Highest Number Of Theft Cases In India
Why Delhi Has The Highest Number Of Theft Cases In India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

WATCH: Vietnam President Receives Grand Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan6:58

WATCH: Vietnam President Receives Grand Ceremonial...

Nitish Kumar's Unusual Antics Leave PM Modi Uncomfortable2:12

Nitish Kumar's Unusual Antics Leave PM Modi Uncomfortable

PM Modi's Grand Entry Steals the Show at Bihar Cabinet Oath Ceremony0:53

PM Modi's Grand Entry Steals the Show at Bihar Cabinet...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO