Why Delhi Leads In Cognisable Offences Among Metro Cities

Delhi's crime rate tops the charts among Indian metropolitan cities, revealing a complex situation with high offence numbers but a low charge-sheeting rate, according to the latest NCRB report.

Key Points Delhi recorded the highest number of cognisable offences among 19 metropolitan cities in India, according to the NCRB's 'Crime in India 2024' report.

Delhi's crime rate is significantly higher than other major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The charge-sheeting rate in Delhi is the lowest among all metro cities, indicating challenges in prosecuting cases.

Despite the high crime rate, Delhi has seen a decline in cognisable offences compared to the previous two years.

The NCRB data includes 19 metropolitan cities with populations exceeding 20 lakh, providing a comprehensive overview of urban crime.

Delhi topped the list of 19 metropolitan cities in the number of cognisable offences, registering over 2.7 lakh cases, with the charge-sheeting rate being the lowest, according to the NCRB's 'Crime in India 2024'.

Delhi's Alarming Crime Statistics Compared To Other Cities

According to the data, Delhi has nearly five times the number of cases registered in comparison to Mumbai and over seven times those in Bengaluru. The city's crime density is so high that the rate of cognisable crimes stood at 1,688 per lakh population -- the highest among all metropolitan cities in the country.

The national capital recorded 2,75,402 cognisable offences in 2024, the data showed.

Charge-Sheeting Rate Concerns

Beneath the sheer volume of crime, the charge-sheeting rate, a measure of how often police actually file charges to initiate prosecution, stood at just 31.9 per cent -- the lowest among all metro cities in the report.

Decline In Cognisable Offences

However, the data showed that in Delhi, the number of cognisable offences is down from the past two years, where in 2022, the number of cognisable offences recorded was 2,98,988, and in 2023, it was 3,23,549.

The data suggests that there was a 14.8 per cent decline in these serious crimes where police can arrest the accused without a warrant and initiate investigations without a magistrate's permission.

Metropolitan Cities Included In The NCRB Data

According to the NCRB data, 19 Metropolitan cities with a population of more than 20 lakh include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat.

Delhi's population, anchored to the 2011 census figure of 1.63 crore, has only grown since.