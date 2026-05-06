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Why Delhi Has The Highest Number Of Theft Cases In India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 20:25 IST

Delhi's staggering number of theft cases, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the national total, highlights a significant disparity in crime statistics across Indian metropolitan centres, according to the latest NCRB report.

Key Points

  • Delhi accounts for nearly three-fourths of all theft cases registered nationally in 2024, according to the NCRB.
  • In 2024, Delhi reported 1,80,973 theft cases, averaging approximately 497 cases per day.
  • Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur follow Delhi with significantly lower numbers of theft cases.
  • Theft constitutes 87.9 per cent of all property crime cases in India.
  • Overall, 'offences against property' dipped by 14.4 per cent from 2023.

Delhi dominated theft statistics, with almost 497 cases per day, and nearly three-fourths of all such cases registered nationally, according to the latest Crime in India report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday.

Theft: India's Most Prevalent Property Crime

Out of 2,80,867 cases registered under 'offences against property' in 2024, theft was the most prevalent offence with 2,46,882 cases, making up 87.9 per cent of all property crime cases.

 

Delhi's Dominance in Theft Cases

Delhi reported a staggering 1,80,973 theft cases in 2024, resulting in almost 3,480 cases per week, and roughly 497 cases per day, which is 73.3 per cent of the national total - a major lead over other metropolitan centres.

Other Metropolitan Cities

Mumbai followed with 10,854 cases (4.4 per cent), Bengaluru 9,229 cases (3.7 per cent) and Jaipur 9,051 cases (3.7 per cent), according to the report.

Decline in Property Offences

In 2024, crimes under the 'offences against property' header dipped by 14.4 per cent from 2023, when 3,28,100 cases were recorded.

Theft as Largest Crime Category

According to the data, across the spectrum of IPC and BNS crimes (5,93,096 cases), theft emerged as the single largest crime category, accounting for 41.6 per cent of all registered cases.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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