Why Delhi Continues To Top Juvenile Crime Stats

New NCRB data reveals Delhi continues to lead metropolitan cities in juvenile crime cases in 2024, raising concerns about the factors contributing to this trend.

Key Points Delhi recorded the highest number of juvenile crime cases among metro cities in 2024, with 2,306 cases reported.

The juvenile crime rate in Delhi is approximately 42 cases per one lakh minors, according to NCRB data.

Theft is the most prevalent crime committed by juveniles in Delhi, followed by snatching and attempt to murder.

Delhi also reported a significant number of cases related to offences against women and children involving juveniles, including rape and assault.

The majority of apprehended juveniles in Delhi have education levels between primary and matric level, with a significant number living with their parents.

Delhi continued to dominate juvenile crime statistics in 2024, recording the highest number of cases and crime rate among metropolitan cities, with around 42 "Child in Conflict with the Law" (CCL) out of every one lakh minors allegedly involved, NCRB data shows.

Delhi's Juvenile Crime Statistics: A Closer Look

According to NCRB data for 2024 on crimes committed by juveniles in metropolitan cities, Delhi recorded 2,306 such cases in 2024 -- highest among all metro cities.

After Delhi, Chennai in 2024 recorded 466 cases of crimes committed CCLs and Bengaluru reported 386 such cases.

In 2023, the figures were marginally higher with 2,278 cases reported in Delhi. While in 2022, the city recorded 2,336 cases -- indicating that the figures have remained consistently high over the last three years.

The NCRB report said Delhi's child population, based on the 2011 Census, stood at around 55.4 lakh.

Under state and Union territories category, the data showed that 42 cases of juvenile crime were filed per one lakh population.

Common Crimes and Offences in Delhi

Theft remained the most common crime committed by juveniles in Delhi with 526 cases, followed by snatching at 217 cases, attempt to murder at 210 and robbery at 195 cases. Offences affecting the human body stood at 569 cases, while offences against property touched 1,027 cases, the second highest among states and Union Territories.

Delhi also recorded 144 murder cases involving juveniles, seven cases of causing death by negligence, 41 cases of attempt to commit culpable homicide, 147 cases of hurt or grievous hurt, 19 kidnapping and abduction cases and one case of wrongful restraint.

Crimes Against Women and Children

In crimes against women and children, Delhi recorded 58 rape cases involving CCLs during 2024. The city also registered 48 cases of assault on women, six sexual harassment cases, seven cases involving assault with intent to disrobe, three stalking cases, nine cases related to insulting the modesty of women and three dowry death cases.

A total of 134 cases involving offences against women and children were registered against juveniles during the year.

According to the NCRB data, no cases were recorded under attempt to commit rape, sexual intercourse through deceitful means or disclosure of identity of rape victims.

The report further showed 132 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Among Special and Local Laws offences, Delhi recorded 30 cases under the Arms Act, 35 under the Excise Act and 11 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Total cognisable Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes involving juveniles stood at 220.

Education and Living Conditions of Apprehended Juveniles

The NCRB data also showed that 3,270 juveniles were apprehended in Delhi during 2024. Of them, 428 were illiterate, 914 had education up to primary level and the largest group -- 1,672 juveniles -- had studied between primary and matric level. Another 235 had studied above matric up to higher secondary level, while 21 had education above higher secondary.

The report further showed that 2,700 apprehended juveniles were living with parents, 495 with guardians and 75 were homeless.