Delhi Sees Rise In Crimes Against Foreigners: NCRB Data

New NCRB data reveals Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against foreigners in India in 2024, raising concerns about safety and security for international visitors.

Key Points Delhi recorded 64 cases of crimes against foreigners in 2024, the highest in India, according to NCRB data.

The number of crimes against foreigners in Delhi has steadily increased over the past three years.

Delhi accounted for almost the entire share of crimes against foreigners reported in union territories in 2024.

The chargesheeting rate in Delhi for crimes against foreigners was 46 per cent in 2024, lower than the national average.

Across India, 257 cases of crimes against foreigners were registered in 2024, an increase from previous years.

Delhi recorded 64 cases of crimes against foreigners in 2024, the highest in India, and up from 63 in the previous year, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The national capital reported 40 such cases in 2022, indicating a steady rise over the last three years.

Delhi's Share of Crimes Against Foreigners

The NCRB data, released on Wednesday, showed that Delhi accounted for almost the entire share of crimes against foreigners reported in union territories in 2024.

Together, the UTs registered 67 such cases in the year, with Delhi alone contributing 64 cases.

Of the rest UTs, Jammu and Kashmir reported two cases, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded one case.

Chandigarh, which reported four cases in 2023, reported none in 2024.

Chargesheeting Rate Analysis

The chargesheeting rate in Delhi stood at 46 per cent in 2024, lower than the national average of 68 per cent.

The overall chargesheeting rate for Union Territories was 45.5 per cent. Across the country, 257 cases of crimes against foreigners were registered in 2024, compared to 238 in 2023 and 192 in 2022, the data showed.

Crimes Against Foreigners: State-Wise Data

Among states, Maharashtra reported 41 such cases, followed by Karnataka at 32, Himachal Pradesh at 19, kerala at 17, Haryana at 16, and Goa at 13.