Crimes By Foreigners Rise In Delhi, NCRB Data Shows

New NCRB data reveals a notable increase in crimes committed by foreigners in Delhi, raising concerns about law and order in the national capital.

Key Points Delhi registered a significant increase in crimes committed by foreigners in 2024, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The number of crimes by foreign nationals in Delhi rose from 130 in 2023 to 201 in 2024, marking a substantial year-on-year increase.

Delhi accounted for the highest number of crimes committed by foreigners among all union territories in India.

West Bengal recorded the highest number of crimes committed by foreigners among all states, followed by Maharashtra and Tripura.

Delhi registered 201 crimes by foreigners in 2024, up from 130 in 2023, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Delhi Crime Statistics: A Detailed Look

The national capital accounted for the highest number of such cases among union territories, the data released on Wednesday showed.

In 2022, Delhi reported 256 cases involving foreign nationals. While the figure dipped sharply in 2023, it rose again in 2024, by over 54 per cent year-on-year.

Chargesheeting Rate and National Comparison

The chargesheeting rate in Delhi stood at 99 per cent in 2024, higher than the national average of 96.7 per cent, indicating a high rate of completion of police investigations in such cases.

National Crime Trends Involving Foreigners

Across the country, 2,792 cases of crimes committed by foreigners were registered in 2024, up from 2,546 cases in 2023 and 2,100 cases in 2022, the NCRB figures showed.

State-Wise Crime Data

Among states, West Bengal recorded the highest number of such cases at 992, followed by Maharashtra with 386 and Tripura with 276.

Tamil Nadu registered 139 such cases during the year.