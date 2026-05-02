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Sweet Shop Helper Nabbed For Stealing Lakhs From Delhi Shop

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 02, 2026 16:15 IST

A sweet shop helper has been arrested in Gwalior for allegedly stealing Rs 3.85 lakh from his employer's shop in Delhi's Chawri Bazar, highlighting the risks of employee theft.

Key Points

  • A sweet shop helper in Delhi was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 3.85 lakh from his employer.
  • The accused, Sanjay Sharma, exploited his access to the shop in Chawri Bazar to commit the theft.
  • Police tracked Sharma to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and apprehended him within 36 hours of the report.
  • Authorities recovered Rs 1.28 lakh from Sharma and traced approximately Rs 1.97 lakh in his bank account.

A 47-year-old helper at a sweet shop was apprehended from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior for allegedly stealing Rs 3.85 lakh from his employer in central Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

Sweet Shop Employee's Theft and Arrest

The accused, identified as Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Gwalior, was working as a helper at a sweets shop in the Chawri Bazar area, he said.

 

According to police, the case came to light on April 29 when the shop owner lodged an e-FIR, alleging that cash had been stolen from his shop during the night.

The complainant told the police that he had closed his shop around 9 pm on April 28 after instructing his manager and Sharma to close the premises at 10 pm. However, during the intervening night, Sharma allegedly took the keys, reopened the shop and decamped with Rs 3.85 lakh kept in the cash box, police said, adding that the act was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the premises.

Swift Police Action and Recovery

"With only the mobile number of the accused as the initial lead, the team relied on technical surveillance and continuous tracking. Despite the accused frequently changing his location to evade arrest, the team managed to follow his trail," a senior police officer said.

The accused was eventually tracked to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, where the team conducted an interstate operation and apprehended him within 36 hours of the case being reported, police said.

During interrogation, Sharma revealed that he had recently joined the shop and exploited his access to the premises to commit the theft. He is educated up to Class 8 and has been working intermittently at sweet shops in Delhi for the past 12-13 years, they added.

Police said Rs 1,28,380 was recovered from his possession, while approximately Rs 1.97 lakh was traced in his bank account, which has been frozen. The total recovery and traced amount stands at around Rs 3.25 lakh.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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