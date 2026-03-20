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Delhi Trainee Manager Nabbed for Stealing Over ₹1.25 Lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 19:41 IST

A 23-year-old trainee manager has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly stealing over ₹1.25 lakh from a service apartment, highlighting the importance of security measures in hospitality establishments.

Key Points

  • A trainee manager in Delhi was arrested for allegedly stealing over ₹1.25 lakh from the service apartment where he worked.
  • CCTV footage helped identify the suspect, leading to his arrest and the recovery of ₹61,400.
  • Police recovered an additional ₹50,000 from the suspect's residence and items purchased with the stolen funds from an associate's home.
  • The accused is in judicial custody, and further investigation into the Delhi service apartment theft is ongoing.

A 23-year-old man working as a trainee manager at a service apartment facility in southwest Delhi's Palam area has been arrested for allegedly stealing over Rs 1.25 lakh from the reception counter at the establishment, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Sahil alias Gaurav, a resident of Dwarka, they said.

The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged by R Vijay, another manager at the rented accommodation facility located in Palam Extension. He reported that cash amounting to more than Rs 1.25 lakh kept in a drawer at the reception desk had gone missing on March 11.

 

Investigation and Arrest

During investigation, CCTV footage from the premises was scanned, which revealed that the theft was allegedly committed around 8:40 pm by an employee working in the facility as a trainee manager, a senior police officer said.

Acting on technical surveillance, the team identified and nabbed Sahil from Dwarka Mor on March 15, on the instance of the complainant.

"During his apprehension, Rs 61,400 in cash was recovered from his possession," the officer added.

Subsequently, the accused was taken on one-day police custody remand, during which he led police to further recover Rs 50,000 from his residence. Additionally, articles worth around Rs 10,500, purchased using the stolen money, were recovered from the house of his associate in Sewak Park, police said.

In total, Rs 1,11,400 in cash along with items purchased with proceeds of crime have been recovered so far, they added.

Police said the accused has studied till Class 11 and was employed at the service apartment facility. He has been produced before a court and remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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