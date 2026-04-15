Delhi Police Arrest Suspects in Fatal Stabbing Over Matchbox

Delhi police have apprehended three men and a juvenile suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing near Jafrabad Metro station, triggered by a petty argument over a matchbox.

Key Points Three men and a juvenile have been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man in Delhi.

The stabbing occurred near the Jafrabad Metro station following a dispute over sharing a matchbox.

The accused confessed to attacking the victim after he refused to share a matchbox.

Police have recovered the knife used in the crime and are continuing their investigation.

Police have arrested three men and apprehended a juvenile on charges of fatally stabbing a 39-year-old man near the Jafrabad Metro station in northeast Delhi after a dispute over sharing a matchbox, officials said on Wednesday.

Aqeel Ahmad, a resident of J J Colony in the Welcome area, was found dead on March 23.

Police have arrested Imran (19), Faizan (23) and Sahil (20), besides apprehending a 17-year-old boy, all residents of Janta Mazdoor Colony in the Welcome area, the officials said.

Investigation and Confession

"During interrogation, the accused confessed that they attacked Ahmad after he refused to share a matchbox with them, and fled the spot," a police officer said.

At the instance of the accused, police have recovered the knife used in the crime, he added.

Further investigation is underway, police said.