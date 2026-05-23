Seven Women Rescued In Spa Raid In Uttar Pradesh

In a joint operation, Delhi Police and Ballia Police rescued seven women from a spa centre in Uttar Pradesh, shedding light on potential human trafficking concerns.

Key Points Delhi Police and Ballia Police collaborated in a raid on a spa centre in Ballia.

Seven women were rescued from the spa during the police operation.

The raid was conducted in connection to a case registered in New Delhi.

The rescued women have been placed at the One Stop Centre in Ballia for care.

Delhi Police in collaboration with Ballia Police raided a spa centre in the Kotwali police station area of Ballia district and rescued seven girls, a police official said on Saturday.

Details Of The Police Operation

Circle Officer (CO) Usman said a Delhi Police team, accompanied by local police personnel, conducted the raid on Friday night in connection with a case registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station in New Delhi.

Rescued Women Receive Assistance

During the operation, seven girls were rescued from the spa centre premises, he said.

The rescued girls have been placed at the One Stop Centre in Ballia for further assistance and care, the officer said.