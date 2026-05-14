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Bihar: 28 Girls Rescued From Forced Orchestra Dancing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 14, 2026 21:04 IST

In a significant operation, Bihar police rescued 28 girls from exploitation and forced dancing in orchestra groups in Saran district, leading to multiple arrests and ongoing investigations.

Key Points

  • Bihar police rescued 28 girls from exploitation in orchestra groups in Saran district.
  • The rescued girls are from West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
  • Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the forced orchestra dancing case.
  • The rescue operation was a coordinated effort between the district police and an NGO.
  • Police are continuing investigations to apprehend other orchestra operators involved.

Police have rescued 28 girls who were allegedly subjected to exploitation and forced to dance in orchestra groups following searches at different locations in Bihar's Saran district over the past two days, officials said on Thursday.

Among the rescued girls, 15 are residents of West Bengal, five are from Chhattisgarh, four from Assam and two each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

 

Orchestra Operators Arrested

Police also arrested six persons in connection with the case.

While nine girls were rescued after searches in Taraiya, Kopa and Isuapur areas on Wednesday, 19 were rescued from different locations in the district on May 12, police said.

Coordinated Search Operation

According to a statement issued by the district police, acting on specific inputs, police and an NGO conducted coordinated searches at multiple locations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Acting on specific information, the district police and members of an NGO jointly conducted searches at different locations in Saran district and rescued 28 girls who were subjected to exploitation and forced to dance in orchestra groups. Police also arrested six persons of different orchestra groups in this regard," the statement said.

Ongoing Investigation

Cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway, it said, adding that efforts are on to nab other orchestra operators involved in the crime.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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