Delhi Police Nab Five for Dating App Abduction and Robbery

Delhi Police have apprehended five individuals involved in a dating app abduction and robbery scheme, highlighting the dangers of online dating and financial fraud.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Minister's Office/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Five individuals have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly abducting and robbing a man they lured through a dating app.

The victim was assaulted and coerced into transferring approximately Rs 7 lakh through UPI, ATM withdrawals, and credit card payments.

Police used CCTV footage, call detail records, and financial transaction analysis to identify and apprehend the accused.

One of the accused, Harleen Kaur, confessed to luring victims through dating apps for her associates to rob.

The investigation is ongoing, with police tracking the financial trail of the stolen money and recovering vehicles and mobile phones used in the crime.

Five people have been arrested for allegedly abducting and robbing a man after luring him through a dating application in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Anurup Narula. In his complaint, he said that the incident occurred on March 25 when he had gone to meet a woman through a dating app with the profile name 'Sherry' at Nehru Place.

When he reached the location, three men, associates of the woman, assaulted and forced him into a car, he said in his complaint.

He added that the accused choked him and coerced him into transferring approximately Rs 7 lakh through UPI transactions, ATM withdrawals and credit card payments.

After the ordeal, he was abandoned at Nehru Place and warned against approaching the police.

A case was registered at the Kalkaji police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigation and Arrests

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and identified one of the vehicles used in the crime. Technical surveillance, including analysis of call detail records, online financial transactions, ANPR and FASTag data, helped trace another vehicle and the accused persons.

Following multiple simultaneous raids, the police apprehended the accused, identified as Rishabh (25), Nabojit Dey (30), Sanjay alias Joey (28), Harleen Kaur alias Jenny (20), and Sahil Chauhan.

During interrogation, Harleen revealed that she used to lure victims through dating apps and fix meetings at various locations, where her associates would rob them.

Police said two cars used in the crime and five mobile phones have been recovered, and the financial trail of the robbed money has been tracked in the bank accounts of the accused.

Further investigation is underway, they added.