Cyber Fraud Network Busted In Delhi, Two Arrested

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud network, uncovering a complex web of mule accounts and shell companies that laundered over Rs 16 crore in just eight days.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted a cyber fraud network involving mule bank accounts and shell companies.

Two dummy directors were arrested in connection with the cyber fraud operation.

Over Rs 16 crore was laundered through the network in just eight days.

The investigation revealed links to over 35 suspected shell companies.

Vulnerable people were used as dummy directors, with handlers operating remotely.

Delhi Police has busted a cyber fraud facilitation network involving mule bank accounts and shell companies, and arrested two dummy directors after detecting a fund flow of over Rs 16 crore within eight days, an official said on Saturday.

Cyber Fraud Investigation Unveils Dummy Directors

The accused, identified as Sonu Kumar and Aminder Singh, were acting as dummy directors of a private limited firm, which was found to be at the centre of the laundering network, he said.

The case was registered following analysis of suspicious mule accounts flagged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and inputs received via the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre's Samanvaya portal.

Suspicious Bank Account Activity

During the investigation, a bank account linked to the company at a Bawana branch came under scrutiny after it was found connected to 336 cyber fraud complaints across multiple states.

The account showed abnormal activity and was used at various layers of the money trail, police said.

Financial Analysis Exposes Large-Scale Laundering

Detailed financial analysis revealed that over Rs 16 crore was routed through the account within a span of eight days, indicating large-scale laundering.

The probe further uncovered links to more than 35 suspected shell companies and a wider multi-layered network handling funds across several accounts and banks.

Modus Operandi of the Cyber Fraud Network

"Vulnerable people were lured with job offers or commissions and made dummy directors, while control of bank accounts remained with handlers operating remotely, including from outside Delhi," a senior police officer said.

The accounts were used to receive cheated money, layer transactions, and transfer funds to obscure the trail. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the network, police added.