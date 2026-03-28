Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted: Five Arrested for Supplying Mule Bank Accounts

Delhi Police have apprehended five individuals involved in supplying mule bank accounts to cyber fraud syndicates with international links, highlighting the growing threat of online financial scams.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Five individuals arrested for supplying mule bank accounts to cyber fraud syndicates.

The cyber fraud syndicate has links to Dubai, indicating international connections.

The arrests followed a complaint of a stock market investment scam where the victim lost over Rs 12 lakh.

The accused procured bank accounts for a commission and supplied them to cyber fraudsters.

Police recovered mobile phones and details of 35 bank accounts used in the crime, revealing the scale of the operation.

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly supplying mule bank accounts to cyber fraud syndicates, with links to Dubai, police said on Saturday.

The case pertains to the duping of over Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of stock market investment from a man, they said.

The police arrested Shridhar Dilip Ingle, 25, Archiryan Goraksh Kamble, 21, Ajij Miran Shaikh, 25, Pranav Jalinder Guldagad, 24, and Vishal Durgadas Bachal, 25, they said.

Police said the case came to light after the victim filed a complaint, alleging that he was induced to invest in stocks through a purported firm, and transferred Rs 12,22,670 after being promised high returns.

During the investigation, the police found that the group was operating out of Maharashtra and apprehended Ingle from Shrirampur. Following this, the others were arrested from different places, police said.

Modus Operandi

The accused were part of a network that procured bank accounts from people and supplied them to cyber fraudsters for a commission. Later, using them to route and withdraw defrauded money, they added.

Police said that Ingle confessed he was in touch with an associate based in Dubai, to whom the accounts were supplied for further use in cyber fraud operations.

Investigation and Findings

At least 18 complaints have been filed against the accused on the NCRP portal, police said, adding that bank accounts handled by them show transactions worth several crores across multiple states.

Additionally, police recovered six mobile phones and details of 35 bank accounts used in the crime, they said.