Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted in Delhi, Foreign Links Exposed

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud syndicate with international connections, highlighting the growing threat of online financial crimes and the importance of vigilance.

Key Points Delhi Police busted a cyber fraud syndicate with links to foreign handlers operating through social media.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint of fraudulent money transfer and led to the identification of suspicious bank accounts.

A bank employee was arrested for facilitating the opening of mule accounts used in the cyber fraud scheme.

The syndicate used APK-based SMS forwarder tools to gain remote access to OTPs and control bank accounts.

Accused shared bank credentials with overseas operators and received commissions in cryptocurrency.

The Delhi Police has busted a cyber fraud syndicate with links to foreign handlers operating through social media platforms and arrested three men, including a bank employee, an official said on Thursday.

The case came to light following a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) regarding a fraudulent transfer of Rs 10,000 from a Bareilly resident's account in February.

During the probe, police identified a suspicious account at a private bank branch in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, which was found linked to multiple complaints.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the account, opened in the name of a firm, was being used repeatedly for cyber fraud transactions.

"The account holder, Shokin and his associate, Sharuk alias Jojo, were apprehended. During interrogation, Sharuk disclosed the involvement of a bank relationship manager, who facilitated the opening of mule accounts for monetary gain," said the police officer.

Acting on the inputs, police arrested the bank employee, identified as Franshu Kumar (23), after establishing his role through digital and technical evidence, he said.

Modus Operandi of the Cyber Fraud Syndicate

Police said forensic analysis of seized mobile phones uncovered links to foreign handlers through social media platforms. The accused shared bank credentials with overseas operators and received commissions in cryptocurrency.

The team also found that APK-based SMS forwarder tools were used to gain remote access to OTPs and control bank accounts, enabling quick diversion of funds.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members.