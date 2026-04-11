Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted in Delhi: 14 Arrested for Providing Mule Bank Accounts

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud ring, arresting 14 individuals involved in providing mule bank accounts used to facilitate online investment and job scams, highlighting the growing threat of financial cybercrime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted a cyber fraud syndicate involved in providing mule bank accounts for online scams.

Fourteen individuals were arrested in Delhi-NCR for supplying bank accounts, SIM cards, and ATM cards to fraudsters.

The syndicate used a gaming application to launder money obtained through fake investment schemes and online job scams.

A key operational office was discovered in Laxmi Nagar, revealing a gaming-based call centre used for fraudulent activities.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the mastermind and other individuals involved in the cyber fraud network.

Delhi Police busted a cyber fraud syndicate allegedly involved in providing mule bank accounts and arrested 14 people from multiple locations, an official said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out following an analysis of suspicious bank accounts linked to fraud cases, he said.

The accused were allegedly involved in supplying bank accounts, SIM cards and ATM cards to fraudsters running fake investment schemes and online job scams, police said, adding that the cheated money was routed through these accounts and siphoned off using a gaming application to conceal its trail.

"During technical surveillance and raids in Delhi-NCR, the syndicate members were identified and apprehended," a senior police officer said.

The investigation revealed that the gang operated through social media platforms, luring people with commissions in exchange for opening or providing bank accounts, which were later used for laundering the proceeds of fraud.

Key Operational Office Uncovered

A key operational office of the syndicate was unearthed in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, where several accused were allegedly running a gaming-based call centre, the police said.

Rs 79,000 cash, 28 mobile phones, 17 passbooks, three laptops and 23 ATM cards were allegedly recovered from their possession, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway to trace the mastermind and other links.