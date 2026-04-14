Trio Nabbed for Routing ₹1.5 Crore in Cyber Fraud Scheme

Indian police have arrested three individuals involved in a sophisticated cyber fraud syndicate that laundered over ₹1.5 crore through mule accounts, highlighting the growing threat of online financial crimes.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Three individuals arrested in New Delhi for operating a mule account syndicate involved in routing over ₹1.5 crore of cyber fraud proceeds.

The syndicate used layered transactions to conceal the origin of the defrauded money.

Accused targeted unemployed individuals, luring them to open bank accounts for commission to use as mule accounts.

Police investigation revealed the suspicious bank account was linked to multiple cyber fraud complaints across different states.

Digital evidence, including mobile phone data and chats, confirmed the accused's active role in facilitating cyber fraud.

Three men have been apprehended for allegedly operating a mule account syndicate that routed over Rs 1.5 crore of cyber fraud proceeds through layered transactions, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Deepak (32), Krishan Pratap Singh (28) and Shashi Kant (28), they said.

According to the police, the racket was unearthed during a drive when a suspicious bank account was flagged for its links with multiple cyber fraud complaints registered across different states.

"Technical analysis and transaction tracking revealed that the account was being used by an organised syndicate to receive and divert cheated money. The total amount routed through the account was found to be over Rs 1.5 crore," a senior police officer said.

During investigation, one accused was traced and apprehended, who disclosed the involvement of his associates in arranging and operating mule accounts.

Subsequently, two more people were identified and apprehended.

Police said digital evidence, including mobile phone data and chats, confirmed their active role in facilitating cyber fraud by arranging bank accounts and handling transactions.

Modus Operandi

The accused allegedly targeted unemployed persons and lured them into opening bank accounts on commission.

"These accounts were then used to route fraud proceeds, which were layered across multiple transactions to conceal their origin. Police have recovered mobile phones, a SIM card linked to the mule account, cheque books and documents of fictitious firms from their possession," the officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.