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Interstate Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted: Five Arrested in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 17:21 IST

Delhi Police have busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate, arresting five individuals involved in using mule bank accounts and cryptocurrency to launder money across India and internationally.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Five individuals have been arrested in Delhi for operating an interstate cyber fraud syndicate.
  • The syndicate used mule bank accounts to transfer illicit money across India and internationally.
  • The fraud involved layering money and converting it into cryptocurrency (USDT) before routing it to foreign handlers.
  • Police identified 28 bank accounts linked to the accused, involving approximately Rs 2.31 crore across multiple states.
  • The investigation revealed international links, with one handler's IP address traced to Cambodia.

Five people have been arrested for allegedly operating an interstate cyber fraud syndicate that used mule bank accounts to transfer money across India and abroad, police said on Sunday.

A mule account is opened in the name of an individual who may or may not be aware that it is being used to launder illicit money.

 

The case was registered on April 4 at the Cyber Police Station in Outer North district based on multiple complaints received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal during a special drive, Operation "Cyber Hawk 4.0", an official statement said.

Acting on technical inputs, police conducted coordinated raids and apprehended the accused, identified as Rahul (22), Bunty (22), Ankit (19), Salim alias Dhancha (22) and Noore Alam (19), all residents of Narela, it said.

Investigation Details and Financial Impact

During the investigation, police identified 28 bank accounts linked to the accused and found 43 complaints connected to these accounts involving an approximate amount of Rs 2.31 crore across several states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it said.

According to police, the accused allegedly provided mule bank accounts and SIM cards to other members of the syndicate for commissions ranging between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 per account.

Cryptocurrency and International Links

Police said the money was layered and converted into cryptocurrency, mainly USDT, through online platforms and then routed to foreign handlers via encrypted social media applications.

Technical analysis traced one such handler's IP address to Cambodia, indicating international links. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and track the full money trail, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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