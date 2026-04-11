Cyber Fraud Network Busted in Delhi; Three Arrested in Digital Arrest and Investment Scams

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a major interstate cyber fraud network, arresting three individuals connected to digital arrest and investment scams that swindled victims out of over Rs 80 lakh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted an interstate cyber fraud network involving digital arrest and investment scams.

Three individuals were arrested for their involvement in defrauding victims of over Rs 80 lakh.

Fraudsters posed as law enforcement officials to coerce victims into transferring money in digital arrest scams.

Accused individuals arranged mule accounts to route cheated money and evade detection.

A fake firm and bank account were used to collect money from victims through fake trading schemes.

The Delhi Police has busted an interstate cyber fraud network and arrested three people in connection with separate cases of digital arrest and investment frauds scams involving over Rs 80 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

Digital Arrest Scam Busted

In the first case, a fraud of Rs 47.74 lakh was reported in February, where the victim was duped by fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials. The accused threatened the victim with a digital arrest and coerced him into transferring money.

During the investigation, police traced Rs 18.74 lakh to a bank account in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Based on technical surveillance and financial trail analysis, Gautam Singh (25) was arrested on April 8.

He had provided his bank account and SIM card to co-accused Farhan for Rs 15,000, police said.

Farhan (30) was later apprehended from Noida for arranging mule accounts used to route the cheated money. Transactions were conducted remotely using unregistered mobile numbers to evade detection, police said.

Online Investment Fraud Uncovered

In a separate case, the crime branch arrested Ankush, a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, for his involvement in a Rs 35 lakh online investment fraud.

"The accused opened a fake firm and bank account, which was used to route money collected from victims lured through fake trading schemes," a police officer said.

The account was found linked to multiple cyber fraud cases, indicating a wider interstate network. Two mobile phones and bank account kits have been recovered from the accused, police said.

Further investigation in both cases is underway, police added.