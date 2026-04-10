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Interstate Cyber Fraud Racket Busted in Delhi: Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 17:33 IST

Delhi Police dismantle a sophisticated cyber fraud ring preying on individuals seeking overseas employment, arresting three suspects involved in the elaborate visa and job scam.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an interstate cyber fraud racket offering fake overseas jobs and visa services.
  • Three individuals, Nand Kishor Prasad, Ahmad Hayat Khan, and Mustaq Khan, have been arrested in connection with the scam.
  • The fraudsters used social media and fake websites to lure victims and extract money ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 90,000.
  • Police seized smartphones, laptops, passports, fake visas, and forged documents during the raid.
  • The mastermind, Shadab (aka Mohd Khusnood), is currently absconding, and further investigation is underway.

The Delhi Police has busted an interstate cyber fraud racket that duped people under the pretext of providing overseas jobs and visa services, arresting three people, an official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Nand Kishor Prasad, Ahmad Hayat Khan and Mustaq Khan. Police identified Shadab, also known as Mohd Khusnood, as the mastermind who generated leads through online platforms; however, he is absconding.

 

According to the police, action was taken after a victim complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), alleging that he was induced via social media to pay money for an overseas job and visa. After receiving payment, the suspects stopped responding.

Police registered a case, and technical surveillance led them to a location in Rani Bagh. During the raid, the accused was apprehended.

Modus Operandi of the Cyber Fraud

Police said the syndicate operated in a structured manner, targeting victims via social media and messaging platforms with fake overseas job offers. Victims were redirected to fake websites and shown forged visa documents to gain their trust.

"The accused collected between Rs 15,000 and Rs 90,000 from each victim before cutting off contact," a senior police officer said.

Evidence Seized and Ongoing Investigation

During the raid, police recovered six smartphones, two laptops, four desktop computers, 14 passports, a pen drive containing fake visas, forged documents, fake stamps and seals.

Digital evidence, including chats and transaction details, has also been seized. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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