Delhi Man Arrested For Selling Counterfeit Luxury Brands

Delhi police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly selling counterfeit luxury goods from brands like Prada and Lacoste in Shalimar Bagh, uncovering a significant counterfeiting operation.

Key Points A man was arrested in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, for selling counterfeit luxury brand products.

Police seized a large quantity of fake clothing, watches, sunglasses, and accessories.

The counterfeit products included brands like Prada, Lacoste, Balenciaga, and Burberry.

The accused allegedly portrayed himself as an authorised distributor of the luxury brands.

The accused was previously involved in a similar case.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit products of several international luxury brands from a shop in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Mohit Sachdeva, was arrested during a raid at a shop in Shalimar Bagh, police in a statement said.

The police said a huge quantity of fake branded products, including clothing, watches, sunglasses, perfumes, deodorants, belts, handbags and footwear bearing counterfeit labels of reputed international brands, was recovered from the premises.

Counterfeit Luxury Brands Seized

According to the police, the recovered items included counterfeit products of brands such as Prada, Lacoste, Balenciaga, Burberry, Gant and Hugo Boss.

Among the seized articles were 55 Prada T-shirts, 17 jeans, 40 sunglasses and several accessories, including belts, handbags and wallets. Police also recovered 44 Lacoste T-shirts, 55 Balenciaga T-shirts, 39 Burberry T-shirts, 34 Gant shirts, and 10 Hugo Boss wrist watches, along with several deodorants, caps, belts and shoes.

Accused Posed As Authorised Distributor

The police said the accused allegedly procured and sold clothing items, sunglasses, caps, belts, watches, perfume, deodorants and footwear by affixing counterfeit labels and tags of reputed brands and passing them off as genuine products in the market to earn illegal profits.

"He also portrayed himself as an authorised distributor of the brands," the police said.

An FIR was registered in connection with the case, and action was initiated following a complaint by a field officer and authorised representative of several international companies regarding the sale of counterfeit products from the shop, they said.

A police team conducted the raid after verifying the information and apprehended the accused from the shop.

Investigation Underway

During interrogation, Sachdeva disclosed that he had been engaged in selling counterfeit luxury products for illegal profits, the police said, adding that he was previously involved in a similar case registered at Shalimar Bagh police station in 2025.

Further investigation is underway, they said.