Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Shalimar Bagh E-Commerce Store Robbery

Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly robbing an e-commerce store in Shalimar Bagh, recovering part of the stolen cash and revealing a history of criminal activity.

Key Points A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing an e-commerce store in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh.

The accused allegedly threatened the store employee with a knife and stole over Rs 17,000.

Police recovered Rs 10,000 of the stolen money from the accused, Ritik Gulati.

The accused has a criminal history and was previously involved in four other cases.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing cash from an e-commerce company's store in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, with police recovering part of the stolen amount, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ritik Gulati, was arrested on Tuesday night, they said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on April 13 in which the complainant, Mohammad Haseeb, alleged that an unidentified person entered the store around 12.50 pm, abused and threatened him with a knife, and forcibly took the keys of the cash drawer.

"The accused then decamped with over Rs 17,000 from the premises," a senior officer said.

Investigation and Arrest

A team analysed CCTV footage from the area and, based on the inputs, the accused was tracked down and arrested.

During interrogation, Gulati allegedly confessed to the crime and Rs 10,000 of the stolen amount was recovered at his instance, the police said.

The accused is a habitual offender and has been previously involved in four criminal cases, they added.