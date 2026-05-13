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Rajasthan Man Nabbed For Online Shopping Fraud In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 15:54 IST

Delhi Police have arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly running an online shopping fraud racket that used fake social media ads to cheat people seeking discounted branded suits and sarees.

Key Points

  • A man from Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly running an online shopping fraud racket.
  • The fraud involved fake social media advertisements offering discounted branded suits and sarees.
  • Victims were persuaded to transfer money under the pretext of booking orders and delivery charges.
  • The accused used fake profiles and SIM cards to post advertisements and then cut off communication after receiving payment.
  • The gang routed the cheated money through mule bank accounts, UPI transactions, and ATM withdrawals.

The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly running an online shopping fraud racket that cheated people through fake social media advertisements offering discounted branded suits and sarees, an officer said on Wednesday.

How The Online Shopping Fraud Worked

Police said they arrested the accused, Sarup Khan, after a Delhi-based woman complained that he allegedly duped her of Rs 50,000.

 

According to police, the complainant saw attractive advertisements for branded ethnic wear on social media and contacted the sellers after showing interest in the products.

"The fraudsters convinced her to transfer money in multiple transactions on the pretext of booking orders and delivery charges. After receiving the payment, the accused stopped responding and blocked the complainant from all communication channels," a senior police officer said.

Investigation And Arrest

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR and launched a probe.

Investigators carried out technical surveillance and analysed digital transaction trails, which led them to an organised cyber fraud network allegedly operating from villages in Alwar.

"The accused used fake profiles, promotional videos and SIM cards to post advertisements offering fashionable suits and sarees at lucrative prices. Victims were persuaded through chats and calls to make advance payments, after which communication was cut off," the officer said.

Modus Operandi

Police said the gang routed the cheated money through mule bank accounts, UPI transactions and ATM withdrawals to avoid detection.

Police recovered one mobile phone and two SIM cards used in the fraud from the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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