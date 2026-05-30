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How Delhi Police Cracked Illegal Firearms Supply Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 14:56 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an illegal firearms supply network connected to a violent robbery attempt in Paharganj, leading to arrests and the recovery of illegal weapons.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an illegal firearms supply network linked to a robbery attempt in Paharganj.
  • The investigation followed a firing-cum-robbery attempt at a government liquor shop.
  • Police arrested Vipin, the alleged supplier, and recovered illegal pistols and ammunition.
  • The investigation unearthed the supply chain of the weapon used in the Paharganj case.
  • Authorities are working to identify other members of the illegal firearms network.

The Delhi Police have busted an alleged illegal firearms supply network linked to a firing-cum-robbery attempt at a government liquor shop in Paharganj and arrested one man, an official said on Saturday.

He said the breakthrough occurred during the investigation into a May 24 incident where armed assailants opened fire and stabbed salesmen after facing resistance during an attempted robbery at the government liquor shop in central Delhi.

 

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Police arrested the main accused Harsh and Monty from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh within hours of the incident and recovered a pistol, a knife and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Unravelling The Firearms Supply Chain

During an investigation, police analysed the accused's disclosure statements and developed leads through technical surveillance and local intelligence.

Officials said a team traced the source of the firearm used in the attack and established that two men, Sahil alias Ganja (20), a resident of Paharganj, and Amit (25), a resident of New Usmanpur, arranged the weapon for the accused.

Investigators identified Vipin (33), a resident of Welcome in northeast Delhi, as the alleged supplier of the firearm. Police arrested Vipin and recovered two illegal pistols, five magazines and two live cartridges from him.

Arrests And Recoveries In The Firearms Case

Investigators said Sahil allegedly arranged the weapon used by accused Monty, while Amit facilitated the firearm's procurement for Sahil.

Further investigation revealed that Vipin was the source of the weapon and was allegedly involved in the illegal supply of firearms.

Police said they unearthed the supply chain through which the weapon used in the Paharganj firing-cum-robbery case was procured.

Police said investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace additional illegal arms transactions.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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