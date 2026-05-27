Liquor Shop Employees Shot, Stabbed In Delhi Robbery Attempt

In a brazen robbery attempt, two liquor shop employees in Delhi were shot and stabbed after resisting armed robbers, who were later apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.

Key Points Two liquor shop employees in Delhi were shot and stabbed during a robbery attempt.

The employees resisted the robbery, leading to the violent attack.

Police tracked the accused to Uttar Pradesh and arrested them after a chase.

The accused have been identified as Monty and Harsh Gola, both residents of Paharganj.

The injured employees are in stable condition and receiving treatment.

Two employees of a government liquor shop in central Delhi's Paharganj area were shot at and stabbed after they resisted a robbery attempt by two armed men, who were later arrested following a chase into Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm on Saturday at a government wine and beer shop located at RG Complex in Paharganj.

Robbery Attempt and Violent Attack

According to police, the accused entered the shop with the intention to commit robbery and attacked the staff after they resisted.

"One of the accused allegedly fired four rounds from a firearm, out of which three misfired, while one bullet struck a 37-year-old salesman in the chest. Simultaneously, the second accused stabbed another 34-year-old salesman, causing serious injuries," a senior police officer said.

The accused also allegedly robbed a wallet belonging to another employee containing some money and documents before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Police Investigation and Arrest

"A beat constable on patrol duty reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and shifted the injured men to Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital. Multiple teams were formed to trace the accused," the officer said.

Police analysed CCTV footage and used technical surveillance to track their movement into Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were apprehended from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad after a late-night chase operation, police said.

Accused Identified and Victims Recovering

The accused were identified as Monty and Harsh Gola, both 24-year-old residents of Sangatrashan area in Paharganj. Police recovered the firearm, knife, and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

Both injured victims are stated to be stable and undergoing treatment, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.