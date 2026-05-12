Delhi Police File FIRs In Stray Dog Killing Case

Delhi Police have launched an investigation and filed two FIRs after a stray dog was allegedly killed in Kirti Nagar, involving both a security guard and an animal activist.

Key Points Delhi Police register two FIRs in a stray dog killing case in Kirti Nagar.

A security guard is accused of assaulting and killing the stray dog with an iron rod.

An animal activist is accused of assaulting the security guard outside the police station.

The injured dog died during treatment after the attack.

Police are investigating both the dog killing and the alleged assault on the guard.

The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in a stray dog killing case in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar, an official said on Tuesday. Police booked two people: A security guard accused of assaulting and killing the stray dog and an animal activist who allegedly thrashed the guard outside a police station, the official said.

Stray Dog Attack Complaint Filed

According to police, Tarun Ghai, a Ramesh Nagar resident, lodged a complaint at Kirti Nagar police station on May 8. Ghai alleged that security guard Vinod Paswan attacked a stray dog with an iron rod at J Block on the evening of May 7.

The complainant told police that the injured dog was first taken to a private veterinary doctor and later shifted to Najafgarh for treatment, where it died. Police said a case was registered against Paswan under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the BNS and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Animal Activist Assaults Security Guard

Police also found that a woman, an animal activist, allegedly assaulted the guard outside the Kirti Nagar police station premises in front of a police officer.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, showing the woman repeatedly slapping the guard and allegedly hitting him with slippers while police personnel stood nearby.

Police said Paswan later filed a complaint against her and others in connection with the assault. They conducted his medical examination at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital on May 11.

Police registered another FIR under sections 115(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the BNS against the woman and others, said the police officer.

Earlier, police said the guard had not filed a formal complaint regarding the assault.

Investigation Underway

"Both incidents are being examined, and an investigation into the two cases is underway," the officer said.