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Home  » News » Delhi Animal Activist Accused Of Attacking Security Guard

Delhi Animal Activist Accused Of Attacking Security Guard

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 11, 2026 13:54 IST

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An animal rights activist in Delhi is under investigation after allegedly assaulting a security guard following a dispute over the mistreatment and subsequent death of a stray dog.

Key Points

  • An animal rights activist in Delhi is accused of assaulting a security guard.
  • The alleged assault followed a dispute over the beating of a stray dog.
  • The stray dog was allegedly beaten with an iron rod and later died.
  • Police are investigating both the alleged beating of the dog and the alleged assault on the guard.

A woman animal rights activist allegedly assaulted a security guard in west Delhi following a dispute over the alleged beating of a stray dog, police said on Monday.

Dispute Over Stray Dog Leads To Altercation

They said Tarun Ghai, a resident of Ramesh Nagar, lodged a complaint at Kirti Nagar police station on May 8, alleging that a security guard, identified as Vinod Paswan, had assaulted a stray dog with an iron rod at J Block of Kirti Nagar the previous evening.

 

The complainant alleged that the dog was badly injured and was taken to a private veterinary doctor before being shifted to Najafgarh for treatment.

"However, the dog died later. During the enquiry, police came to know that the injured stray dog was treated at a veterinary facility, though the hospital concerned has not yet intimated the local police regarding the animal's death," police in a statement said.

Police Investigation Underway

A police officer said that during the course of the matter, a woman, who claimed to be an animal activist, allegedly assaulted the guard outside the police station premises.

However, no formal complaint has so far been filed by the guard in connection with the alleged assault, the officer said.

"Both incidents are being examined. Suitable legal action will be initiated after an enquiry," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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