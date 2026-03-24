NGO Workers Attacked During Intervention in Faridabad Dog Beating Incident

An animal cruelty dispute in Faridabad escalated into violence, with NGO members reportedly assaulted after intervening in a dog beating incident, prompting a police investigation and conflicting accounts from local residents.

Key Points NGO members in Faridabad allege they were assaulted while intervening in a dog beating incident in Nehru Colony.

Locals claim the dog had bitten children and attacked visitors, leading to the confrontation with the NGO.

Police are investigating the incident, with complaints filed by both residents against an NGO member and associates.

A video circulating on social media shows a man wielding a stick during the alleged assault.

Women members of an NGO were allegedly assaulted in Nehru Colony here, police said on Monday.

According to the non-governmental organisation (NGO) members, the incident occurred when they visited the area after a man allegedly beat a dog to death.

They claimed they were attacked with sticks when they tried to intervene, police said. A video of the incident showing a man wielding a stick has surfaced on social media.

The NGO members further claimed that at least one of them was injured in the attack.

Locals, however, alleged that the dog had bitten several children and attacked visitors, and the situation escalated after NGO members reached the spot.

Sub-Inspector Neeraj Kumar, in charge of Sainik Colony police chowki, said residents have filed a complaint against an NGO member and her associates.

No complaint has been filed by the NGO so far, he said.

Police said the matter is being investigated and action will be taken after verification of facts.