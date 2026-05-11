Delhi: Woman Allegedly Assaults Guard Over Stray Dog Beating

An animal lover in Delhi is accused of assaulting a security guard after a dispute arose over the alleged beating of a stray dog, leading to a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An animal lover in Delhi allegedly assaulted a security guard over the alleged beating of a stray dog.

The initial complaint was filed by a resident alleging the guard injured the dog with an iron rod.

The injured stray dog later died despite veterinary treatment.

A video circulating on social media shows the woman slapping and thrashing the guard outside a police station.

Police are investigating both the initial complaint and the alleged assault, with legal action pending.

An animal lover allegedly assaulted a security guard in west Delhi following a dispute over the alleged beating of a stray dog, police said on Monday.

Dispute Over Stray Dog Leads To Altercation

They said Tarun Ghai, a resident of Ramesh Nagar, lodged a complaint at Kirti Nagar police station on May 8, alleging that a security guard, identified as Vinod Paswan, had assaulted a stray dog with an iron rod at J Block of Kirti Nagar the previous evening.

The complainant alleged that the dog was badly injured and was taken to a private veterinary doctor before being shifted to Najafgarh for treatment.

"However, the dog died later. During the enquiry, police came to know that the injured stray dog was treated at a veterinary facility, though the hospital concerned has not yet intimated the local police regarding the animal's death," police in a statement said.

Viral Video Shows Alleged Assault

A police officer said that during the course of the matter, a woman, who claimed to be an animal lover, allegedly assaulted the guard outside the police station premises.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platforms in which the woman can be seen slapping the security guard in front of the Kirti Nagar Police station.

In the video, it can be seen that the woman continuously slapping the accused and even used her slippers to thrash him repeatedly. Even a police officer was also seen standing behind.

Police Investigation Underway

However, no formal complaint has so far been filed by the guard in connection with the alleged assault, the officer said.

"Both incidents are being examined. Suitable legal action will be initiated after an enquiry," he added.