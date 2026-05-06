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Two Arrested For Duping Delhi Tour Operator With Fake Currency

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 16:02 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals involved in a fake currency exchange scam, where a tour operator was defrauded of Rs 1 lakh with counterfeit banknotes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest two men for allegedly duping a tour operator.
  • The accused offered to exchange rejected banknotes for a fee.
  • The victim handed over Rs 1 lakh in exchange for fake currency.
  • The fake notes were marked 'Children Bank of India' and 'Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank'.
  • A police complaint was lodged, leading to the arrest of the accused.

The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly duping a 21-year-old tour and travel operator of Rs 1 lakh by handing him bundles of fake currency notes under the pretext of a currency exchange scheme, officials said on Wednesday.

How The Currency Exchange Scam Unfolded

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Burari, was contacted through social media by one of the accused, who offered to exchange rejected banknotes worth Rs 3 lakh in return for Rs 50,000.

 

The accused were identified as Jitender (25), a resident of Rajasthan's Kotputli, and Sandeep (25), a resident of Haryana's Bhiwani, police in a statement said.

The Deceptive Exchange

The victim initially handed over Rs 50,000 near Mahipalpur on May 4. Later, the accused allegedly demanded another Rs 50,000, citing a medical emergency involving Jitender's mother, the police said.

The final exchange took place near the Singhu Border in Narela, where the victim received a sealed packet that allegedly contained fake notes marked Children Bank of India and Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank.

Arrest And Investigation

The police said the victim later confronted the accused, following which a complaint was lodged and both men were arrested. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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