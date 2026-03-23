Fake Stock Investment Scam: Student Arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police dismantle a cyber fraud syndicate and arrest a student involved in a sophisticated stock investment scam that defrauded numerous individuals with promises of high returns.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points A cyber fraud syndicate involved in bogus stock investments has been busted by Delhi Police, resulting in the arrest of a 24-year-old student.

The accused facilitated shell companies and bank accounts used to route money obtained through fraudulent stock investment schemes.

Victims were lured through social media groups with promises of high returns, fake analysis reports, and stock tips.

Police have linked 18 complaints to the syndicate and are continuing investigations to trace other accused individuals and recover the remaining funds.

A cyber fraud syndicate that duped several people on the pretext of high returns through bogus stock investments has been busted with the arrest of a 24-year-old student, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Aniruddh Pratap Singh, was apprehended from Gurugram on March 19, for his role in facilitating shell companies and bank accounts used to route cheated money, they said.

"The case came to light after a complaint was filed by Munish Chandra, who alleged that he was cheated of Rs 6.83 lakh by fraudsters posing as representatives of a firm. The victim was added to a social media messaging group where he was lured with stock tips, fake analysis reports and promises of high returns," a senior police officer said.

He later transferred the money into multiple bank accounts and was shown fake investments, including IPO subscriptions, on a fraudulent platform. However, he could neither withdraw the funds nor verify the investments, he added.

Investigation Uncovers Shell Company Involvement

During the investigation, police found that Singh, a student of the company secretary course, had incorporated a shell company and operated a bank account that received Rs 1.7 lakh of the cheated amount in the first layer.

"So far, 18 complaints have been linked to the syndicate. Further investigation is underway to trace the other accused and the remaining money," the officer added.