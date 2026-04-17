HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Nab 'Thak Thak' Gang Member, Recover Stolen Goods

Delhi Police Nab 'Thak Thak' Gang Member, Recover Stolen Goods

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 19:53 IST

x

Delhi Police have apprehended a member of the infamous 'thak thak' gang, recovering stolen jewellery and currency, disrupting their theft operations in the capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest a 24-year-old man linked to the 'thak thak' gang.
  • The accused used the 'thak thak' modus operandi to distract victims and steal valuables from vehicles.
  • Stolen items, including gold jewellery and foreign currency, were recovered from the accused.
  • The arrest has solved four theft cases in Delhi.
  • Police are investigating to trace the accomplice of the arrested 'thak thak' gang member.

Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man allegedly linked with the infamous 'thak thak' gang operating in the capital, leading to the recovery of stolen jewellery, foreign currency, and documents, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Kunal, a resident of Madangir, was arrested after a theft was reported near Dhaula Kuan on April 12, he said.

 

'Thak Thak' Gang Modus Operandi

"The accused used the typical 'thak thak' modus operandi to steal valuables, distracting people by knocking on their car windows on the pretext of seeking help, while another accomplice stole valuables from inside the vehicle," the official said.

A case was registered following a complaint by a man who alleged that his bag was stolen from his taxi after two men signalled him to stop near a foot overbridge on the Ring Road.

"The accused created a diversion by engaging the complainant in conversation, while his associate removed the bag from the vehicle. They then fled on a scooty," the official said.

Recovery of Stolen Property

With the arrest of Kunal, four theft cases have been solved, and all the stolen property has been recovered from his possession, he added.

"Recovered items include gold and diamond jewellery, Rs 10,000 in cash, 3,000 Canadian dollars, a mobile phone, passport, a permanent resident card, and the two-wheeler used in the crime," the official said.

Ongoing Investigation

Police said the accused has been previously involved in eight cases, including those under the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway to trace his associate.

The 'thak thak' gang's methods typically lead to charges of theft and conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. The police will likely seek to identify other members of the gang and any previous criminal history. Such gangs have been a recurring problem in Delhi and other major Indian cities.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Arrest Two Members of 'Takkar Gang' for Snatching Cash
Delhi Police Arrest Two Members of 'Takkar Gang' for Snatching Cash
iPod left in Thar helps Delhi police solve theft case
iPod left in Thar helps Delhi police solve theft case
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Shalimar Bagh E-Commerce Store Robbery
Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Shalimar Bagh E-Commerce Store Robbery
Delhi Police Nab Fugitive in 2024 Kidnapping-for-Ransom Case
Delhi Police Nab Fugitive in 2024 Kidnapping-for-Ransom Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

'PM and I don't have wife issues': Rahul's quip draws laughs in Parliament1:22

'PM and I don't have wife issues': Rahul's quip draws...

Ameesha's Glam Game is Unstoppable1:01

Ameesha's Glam Game is Unstoppable

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej Pratap's Birthday Party1:31

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO