Delhi Police Nab 'Thak Thak' Gang Member, Recover Stolen Goods

Delhi Police have apprehended a member of the infamous 'thak thak' gang, recovering stolen jewellery and currency, disrupting their theft operations in the capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrest a 24-year-old man linked to the 'thak thak' gang.

The accused used the 'thak thak' modus operandi to distract victims and steal valuables from vehicles.

Stolen items, including gold jewellery and foreign currency, were recovered from the accused.

The arrest has solved four theft cases in Delhi.

Police are investigating to trace the accomplice of the arrested 'thak thak' gang member.

Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man allegedly linked with the infamous 'thak thak' gang operating in the capital, leading to the recovery of stolen jewellery, foreign currency, and documents, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Kunal, a resident of Madangir, was arrested after a theft was reported near Dhaula Kuan on April 12, he said.

'Thak Thak' Gang Modus Operandi

"The accused used the typical 'thak thak' modus operandi to steal valuables, distracting people by knocking on their car windows on the pretext of seeking help, while another accomplice stole valuables from inside the vehicle," the official said.

A case was registered following a complaint by a man who alleged that his bag was stolen from his taxi after two men signalled him to stop near a foot overbridge on the Ring Road.

"The accused created a diversion by engaging the complainant in conversation, while his associate removed the bag from the vehicle. They then fled on a scooty," the official said.

Recovery of Stolen Property

With the arrest of Kunal, four theft cases have been solved, and all the stolen property has been recovered from his possession, he added.

"Recovered items include gold and diamond jewellery, Rs 10,000 in cash, 3,000 Canadian dollars, a mobile phone, passport, a permanent resident card, and the two-wheeler used in the crime," the official said.

Ongoing Investigation

Police said the accused has been previously involved in eight cases, including those under the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway to trace his associate.

The 'thak thak' gang's methods typically lead to charges of theft and conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. The police will likely seek to identify other members of the gang and any previous criminal history. Such gangs have been a recurring problem in Delhi and other major Indian cities.