Delhi Police Arrest Two Members of 'Takkar Gang' for Snatching Cash

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two members of the notorious 'Takkar Gang' who employed clever distraction tactics to rob unsuspecting pedestrians in Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

The 'Takkar Gang' used distraction techniques, such as bumping into victims and arguing, to steal cash and valuables.

The arrest followed a complaint from a salon employee who had cash stolen after being confronted by a member of the gang.

Police identified the suspects using CCTV footage and traced their motorcycle to one of the accused.

The arrested individuals have confessed to multiple similar offences.

Police arrested two criminals who snatched cash and valuables from unsuspecting pedestrians by deliberately bumping into them and creating a distraction in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, an official said on Thursday.

Police said Neeraj alias Dhani (26) and Rajesh Pandey (30) of the 'Takkar Gang' were arrested on March 6. Police said both are habitual offenders and have multiple criminal cases registered against them.

Modus Operandi of the 'Takkar Gang'

According to the police, their modus operandi was to have one of them intentionally collide with pedestrians, and getting into an argument.

"Taking advantage of the momentary distraction, the accomplice would quickly remove cash or a mobile phone from the victim and the duo would flee on a motorcycle," the police officer said.

Investigation and Arrest

The matter came to light after a complaint was received from a salon employee in Paschim Vihar. In his complaint, Om Prakash said he was walking near a bank on February 26 when a man suddenly stopped him and started arguing with him.

Later, he realised that Rs 10,000 was missing from his pocket.

An e-FIR was lodged based on his complaint and police began an investigation. They analysed CCTV footage from several routes around the crime scene and identified two suspects riding a red motorcycle.

The registration number of the motorcycle was traced to Neeraj, following which police activated local informers and conducted a raid near Kabutar Chowk in Budh Vihar on March 6, leading to the arrest of the two accused. During interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement in multiple similar offences, police said.