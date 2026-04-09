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Delhi Police Nab Fugitive in 2024 Kidnapping-for-Ransom Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 09, 2026 15:49 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 27-year-old man, Sagar alias Katto, who was wanted in connection with a 2024 kidnapping-for-ransom case, after an extensive year-long search.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sagar alias Katto, wanted in a 2024 kidnapping-for-ransom case, has been arrested by Delhi Police after a year-long search.
  • The accused was apprehended in Shakurpur after police received a tip-off and mounted surveillance.
  • The kidnapping case involved a man abducted near Rajdhani College in Rajouri Garden, who was later released near ISBT.
  • Sagar has a history of criminal offences, including murder and attempted murder, and frequently changed locations to evade arrest.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man, wanted in a 2024 kidnapping-for-ransom case, after a brief chase, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Sagar alias Katto, a resident of Shakurpur, had been evading arrest for over a year and was apprehended on April 6 after a tip-off.

 

A police team mounted surveillance in Shakurpur, spotted a suspect matching the accused's description and surrounded him. On noticing the police, the accused attempted to flee but was chased down and apprehended after a brief pursuit, the officer said.

Details of the Kidnapping Case

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed his identity and revealed his involvement in a kidnapping-for-ransom case registered at the Rajouri Garden police station in November 2024," the officer said.

In that case, a man was abducted near Rajdhani College in Rajouri Garden, wrongfully confined and threatened, and a ransom demand was made to his family members.

The victim was later abandoned near the ISBT while the accused fled.

Accused's Background and Criminal History

Sagar, a graduate from IGNOU, is unemployed and has a history of criminal offences.

He has been booked in multiple cases, including murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

Police said he frequently changed locations to avoid arrest and stay in touch with other criminals.

He was earlier arrested in April 2022 and released from jail in November 2023.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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