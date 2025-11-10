iPod left in Thar helps Delhi police solve theft case

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Bihar after he stole an SUV from Delhi's South Patel Nagar, police said on Monday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Anchal Mundkur

According to the police, the accused, Anil, a resident of Sinkandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, was traced through an Apple iPod that was left inside the Thar.

The complainant, from Haridwar, had parked the SUV outside a friend's house in South Patel Nagar on October 28.

"The next morning, the SUV was gone. During the probe, investigators tracked the location of an Apple iPod that was inside the stolen vehicle, which eventually helped them zero in on the movement of the accused," a senior police officer said.

A police team carried out surveillance in the area and apprehended Anil from a rented house in Sikandarabad.

During the search, officers recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash, part payment from the sale of the stolen SUV, along with Apple iPods, designer sunglasses from luxury brands, and expensive footwear belonging to the complainant.

Anil confessed that he had sold the stolen Thar in Bihar's Siwan for Rs 2.5 lakh with the help of his associate Raju, who remains absconding, the police said.

Investigators said Anil is a habitual offender and has been previously involved in nine cases related to theft and the Arms Act in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The police said efforts are underway to recover the stolen vehicle and arrest the absconding accused.