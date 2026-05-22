Delhi Police Nab Fugitive In Rape, POCSO Act Case

Delhi Police have successfully arrested a 38-year-old man wanted in a rape and POCSO Act case after he evaded court appearances, bringing a step closer to justice for the victim.

Key Points Delhi Police arrest Rinku alias Monu, a 38-year-old man, in connection with a rape and POCSO Act case.

The accused had been declared a proclaimed offender after evading court proceedings since 2024.

Rinku was apprehended near Kazipur village following a tip-off regarding his movements.

A Dwarka court had declared him a proclaimed offender on April 4, 2025, after he failed to appear in court.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a rape and POCSO Act case, an official said on Friday.

Accused Evaded Court Since 2024

The accused, identified as Rinku alias Monu, a resident of Jaffarpur Kalan in southwest Delhi, had allegedly been evading court proceedings since 2024.

He was apprehended following a tip-off about his movement near Kazipur village, a police officer said.

Arrest Follows Tip-Off

Police said the accused was wanted in connection with an FIR registered at Jaffarpur Kalan police station.

"He was declared a proclaimed offender by a Dwarka court on April 4, 2025, after he failed to appear before the court for proceedings in the case," the officer said.

During verification, police found that he had been deliberately avoiding court appearances, he said.